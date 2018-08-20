Deputies shoot out car window to free trapped bear

EL DORADO COUNTY, California - Deputies freed a bear found rummaging through a car for snacks by shooting out the car's back window.
Officers were called in after the bear was spotted inside a Honda Civic in South Lake Tahoe.
The caller said the bear did not seem very happy and looked huge.
An El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputy fired several beanbag rounds into the back window, which officers say is safer than getting close.
The video shows the bear jumping out of the window and taking off into the woods.
Officers warn against keeping snacks in cars because bears can open the doors.
