Determined porch pirate struggles stealing big screen TV

A thief in Maryland struggled to make a clean getaway with a big screen TV.
Prince George's County police released home security video of the theft, hoping someone has information to help nab the thief and the accomplice in a getaway car. The theft occurred a week after Thanksgiving.
The video shows the Grinch running to the porch, grabbing the TV box and dropping it a few times.
When he couldn't shove the big screen TV in the back seat of the getaway car, he tried the trunk, but had no luck there either.
The thief finally managed to shove the TV half-way into the back seat, then he hopped into the passenger's seat while an accomplice drove away with the TV still hanging out the back door.
