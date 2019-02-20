0 Disabled Pa. Walmart worker hopes to keep job as requirements change

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A disabled Walmart employee in Pennsylvania is fighting to keep his job. He has cerebral palsy and his job requirements will soon include things that he physically cannot do, but he wants to keep working.

Adam Catlin of Middleburg has been a greeter at the Walmart store near Selinsgrove for about 10 years. "When the customers come in, I greet the customers. And then if they have a return, I scan it and put a sticker on it," Catlin told WNEP.

Catlin loves his job and doesn't let his cerebral palsy hold him back. "Walmart is his heart. His job is his driving force in life," said Amber Piermattei, Catlin's sister.

TRENDING NOW:

But on Saturday, Catlin says he was told that due to a change in corporate policy, his job description will change. He must now stand for his entire eight-hour shift. He must also be able to lift up to 25 pounds.

Catlin says that he has until April 26 to comply with the new regulations, or he no longer has a job. "I'm not gonna be able to do that," said Catlin.

A manager at the Selinsgrove Walmart told WNEP he's not allowed to comment. He referred reporters to Walmart's corporate office.

"I understand that corporate policies change, so if they want to make this change, that's fine. But I think they should grandfather him in. He's been there for 10 years," said Piermattei.

Catlin's mom posted about the situation on social media. The post was shared thousands of times and people are outraged. "Why does he have to lift 25 pounds? He's just a real good kid with a good attitude and everyone enjoys seeing him," said shopper Stacie Camp.

"If you're having a bad day, you go in there, he makes your day. We go in there every week and I look forward to seeing him," said Shannon Walters, another area resident.

As for Catlin, he just wants to work. "I want to keep my job past April 26 because I've made a lot of good friends and a lot of good memories over the years."

According to Catlin's family, he has not yet been offered any kind of severance package by Walmart.



CNN/WNEP