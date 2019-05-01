0 Discarded cigarette leads to a suspect's arrest for 1994 cold case

VANCOUVER, Wash. - For 25 years, the family of Audrey Hoellein Frasier has waited and hoped for answers.

"The father is getting older in age, and he told me he thought he was going to go to his grave without any resolution as to what happened to his daughter," Detective Dustin Goudschall, of the Vancouver Police Department, told KOIN.

TRENDING NOW:

In July 1994, Frasier was 26 years old, had a 5-year-old son and was separated from her husband. That evening a neighbor called police, asking them to check on Frasier at her apartment. Police found her raped and murdered.

"At the time of her murder, physical evidence including DNA was collected, but no matching information was in CODUS, the national database that contains DNA profiles of individuals convicted of certain crimes," said assistant chief Mike Lester.

The case went cold. But in 2018, Vancouver detectives decided to try something new. They submitted the crime scene DNA to a company that used genetic genealogy to build a family tree. The company came back with a possible name.

For months, detectives watched 57-year-old Richard Knapp.

"We were able to obtain abandoned DNA from that person in the form of a cigarette butt. This product was then sent to the Washington state lab to compare to the original source DNA from the crime scene," said Goudschaal. It was a match.

On Sunday, police arrested Knapp during a traffic stop. Detectives hope the next step will be justice for Frasier and her family.

"We're happy that we can provide them with, maybe not closure, but at least the next step in the progression of this event. It is an open investigation. We're still working to make contact with witnesses and other investigative leads, so our information dissemination is quite limited at this time. But it is an open and active case," said Goudschaal.



CNN/KOIN