0 Dog dies saving family after bear breaks into house

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina - A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog.

They say the dog died a hero, protecting them from a bear who broke into their home.

"I thought I was gonna die," said Tiffany Merrill. "I started yelling for my kids. 'Shut your doors! Shut your doors! There's a bear in the house."

Moments later, their small five pound pooch, named Pickles, appeared to confront the bear.

"My dog came out, started barking and got the bear's attention, and got the bear outside and he saved my life," said Merrill.

Pickles lost his while protecting his family.

"There was nothing I could do. I wanted to go out there and jump on the back of the bear and save my dog," said Merrill.

As Tiffany and her daughter Emily grieve, they also reflect on all the good times they shared with their beloved pet.

"He was always with me. If I stayed up late, he stayed up late. If I wanted to go somewhere, he wanted to go somewhere," said Merrill.

"The most thing I liked about Pickles was how he would put us to bed, and if someone was here he would just lay next to us," said Emily.

Although Pickles won't be there anymore to lie next to them, the Merrills hope their story makes others more cautious the next time they see a bear.

"They're way more dangerous than what you think they are. After what happened to me this morning, like, who would have ever thought that'd happen? Not me," said Merrill.

CNN/WLOS