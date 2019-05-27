Dog opens window to apartment, saves self from fire, owner says

NEW YORK CITY - You may have taught your dog to sit down and play fetch, but a New York woman apparently taught her dog to save himself in case of a fire.
The bond between Susan Capozzoli and her dog, Scotch, is indescribable.
"He's my partner in crime. He's my best friend. He's like a little person," Capozzoli told WCBS.
Capozzoli was on her way to work when Scotch got trapped inside their smoke-filled Tudor City Place apartment. She said her neighbors saw the dog sticking out of the sixth floor window, which he managed to open himself.
"He opened the window. I swear to God, if he knew how to use the phone, he would have called me and told me there was a fire," said Capozzoli. "With his nose, he opens the latch and then he pushes the window out ... He does it all the time. He loves to do it."
Capozzoli said he also made friends with the FDNY while they were there.
"He just wouldn't leave the guys. They were amazing," Capozzoli said. "I don't think he would have been here if it weren't for them."
The FDNY said the fire was caused by cooking and was accidental.
CNN/WCBS
