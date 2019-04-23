Dog rescued after getting head stuck in a cinder block

ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, Fla. - A 6-month-old Rottweiler had be rescued by the Jaws of Life in Florida.
A woman in St. John's County returned home from work to find her dog, Fifi, with her head stuck in a cinder block. She tried to free the dog herself but couldn't manage to do so.
TRENDING NOW:
Desperate, she called 911, but the deputies who came to the scene were also unable to extricate the puppy, even after using soap and water.
Shortly after, firefighters arrived and, using the Jaws of Life, were able to crack the block and free Fifi.
The puppy was uninjured.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}