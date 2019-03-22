Dog rescued from icy river

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Wisconsin Coast Guard officer jumped into action when a small dog got trapped on ice.
The little puppy had nowhere to go after he got stuck on a log by the Milwaukee River.
Officer Nick Ditch led the effort, first employing an inflatable boat in the icy waters.
Ditch had to jump out of the boat and swim toward the dog after the boat became stuck. Acting as if it didn't want to be saved, the dog walked away. It then fell into the river, but Ditch was able to save the day in the end.
He says he's happy that the dog is now safe after such a daring rescue.
"I'm really glad that I got the dog out, or whatever happens to it, then I know I did the best that I could do," Ditch told WTMJ.
NBC/WTMJ
