  • Dog rescued from inside wall of house

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A persistent pup named Bella is dog-gone lucky Tennessee firefighters answered a call for help.   

    The Chattanooga firefighters were able to free the dog after she became trapped inside a wall last week. 

    Bella decided to chase a squirrel in the attic but the fell through an opening between two interior walls. 

    After some minor demolition, the dog fell into the arms of a waiting firefighter. 

    Bella is fine. 
     

