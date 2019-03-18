Dog rescued from inside wall of house

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A persistent pup named Bella is dog-gone lucky Tennessee firefighters answered a call for help.
The Chattanooga firefighters were able to free the dog after she became trapped inside a wall last week.
Bella decided to chase a squirrel in the attic but the fell through an opening between two interior walls.
After some minor demolition, the dog fell into the arms of a waiting firefighter.
Bella is fine.
