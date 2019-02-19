Dogs caught stealing package from front porch

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky woman recently had an Amazon package stolen from her porch shortly after it was delivered, but she soon discovered the thieves were not your average porch pirates.
Ashley Craig Hymer said she was notified her Amazon package was delivered, but shortly after, discovered it had been stolen. She checked her surveillance camera footage and, sure enough, she caught the thieves on video.
In the video, two dogs can be seen wandering up onto her porch and they get curious about the small package. The furry friends fought over who would get to keep the loot and eventually scurried off camera.
Hymer posted the video on Facebook asking if anyone recognized the two porch pirates.
