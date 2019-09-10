Dozens of people from our area helping with hurricane relief

Dozens of people from our area are helping with Hurricane Irma relief.
The Salvation Army is stepping up, with help from a Westmoreland County man, hoping to get Florida residents lives back in working order.
Hurricane Irma caused destruction throughout Florida less than a week ago; however, residents are getting some much needed help even from our own backyards.
Lt. Col. Ken Luyk, a Lower Burrell native, is with the Salvation Army. He, among many others, have stepped in to provide supplies and meals.
"A lot of school-age kids who could use a PB&J sandwich, where they may not be getting fed because they depend on the school meal program," Luyk said.
But these types of situations don't come without challenges.
"The widespread power outage and the inability to communicate and then the ability to transport on the major highways because of either flood waters or just people trying to get back in after the storm hit," he said.
Even in a time of challenges, Luyk said everyone is chipping in and it's all about neighbors helping neighbors.
Luyk said the best way to help people is by donating money.
He also said by pitching in financial resources to groups like the Salvation Army and other first responders can really go a long way.
11 Cares is partnering with the organization to help efforts in both Florida and Texas.
