0 Dramatic video shows 10-year-old girl saving younger sister from drowning

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is being called a hero for saving her 3-year-old sister from drowning in an Atlanta-area swimming pool.

Surveillance video captured the moment 3-year-old Kali Dallis went from enjoying a sunny afternoon in the water to nearly drowning in the pool at the Savoy apartment complex in Chamblee.

The dramatic footage recorded on May 15 showed Kali gasping for air as she struggles to stay above the water. Her older sister, 10-year-old Jayla, is on the opposite side of the pool unaware of the dire situation at hand.

When Jayla finally realizes her little sister was submerged underwater, she doesn't hesitate for a second and leaps back into the pool, swimming toward her sister's lifeless body.

"She was like heavy, so I had to pull her by her hair and then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up," Jayla told WSB.

A witness called 911 while Kali's aunt and the apartment operations manager took turns performing CPR.

Chamblee police Sgt. Ed Lyons, the father of a 6-year-old girl, said he couldn't help but think of his own daughter as he raced to help, his body camera capturing the entire scene.

"I saw my little girl laying there. Same kind of little bathing suit she wears, same little hair pulled up in a little bun up top. You know, you kind of have to push past that and do what you're trained to do," said Lyons.

Although she was showing signs of life, Kali remained in critical condition when her mother arrived at the hospital. Kali was hooked up to a ventilator and doctors told her they weren't even sure if she'd make it out alive.

But two weeks later, Kali is back to being a vivacious toddler. She will be heading home as early as Friday and while it was a close call for Kali, her doctors anticipate that she'll make a full recovery.

"It's amazing. It's a miracle. Don't take your eyes off of them. Don't take your eyes off of them. All the floats are not safe. Be careful. Watch your kids," said her mother.



CNN/WSB