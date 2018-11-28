Driver catches high-speed chase as it passes by

IDAHO - A high-speed police chase was caught on camera by one of the Idaho drivers the chase sped by.
In the video, the suspect's car whizzes past cars at a stop light with numerous police vehicles in close pursuit.
Police say he was going close to 90 miles per hour, all while riding on rims after officers deployed a spike strip. With tires blown, the chase continued on until finally the driver veered off the highway onto a dirt road.
It took a few bumps from troopers before the driver was pinned down in a parking lot and taken into custody.
According to troopers, the driver had criminal charges pending in both Idaho and Washington state, including two counts of robbery and one count of kidnapping.
NBC/KHQ
