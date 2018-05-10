Driver runs off after shots fired lead to chase, crash

MUNHALL, Pa. - A police chase that started after shots were fired Thursday morning ended with a crash and the driver running off, police said.
Investigators said shots were fired in Duquesne, in the area of Auriles Street, and a vehicle was seen speeding away, prompting the pursuit.
A Duquesne officer radioed Munhall police that the vehicle was heading in their direction, police said.
The vehicle crashed in Munhall after failing to make a turn near East 8th Avenue and Andrews Street, police said. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran.
Two guns were recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.
