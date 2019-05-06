Drunken driver crashes into house, kills three people inside, police say

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - Police in California said a drunken driver crashed into a trailer this weekend, killing three members of a family.
They said the 34-year-old mother, 38-year old father and their 10-year-old son were all sleeping at the time. The couple's 11-year old daughter was seriously hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
According to investigators, it was about 10 p.m. Saturday when the driver's pickup truck slammed into the trailer. Police said the driver was intoxicated and failed to negotiate a curve.
The family's landlord, Frankie Gonsalves, told KCRA the victims were good people. "Model family. Two very hardworking parents, farm workers, well-behaved kids; they were... very good people, pay their rent on time."
The 33-year-old driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and three counts of vehicular manslaughter.
NBC/KCRA
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}