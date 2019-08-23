Dutch city opens parking garage that can hold 13,000 bikes

UTRECHT, Netherlands - In the Dutch city of Utrecht, the world's largest multistory parking area for bicycles was unveiled Monday.
The concrete-and-glass structure holds three floors of double-decker racks with space for almost 13,000 bikes.
The racks can hold many different types of bikes, from cargo bikes that hold a family to public transport bikes for rent.
The city's mayor said that cycling is in the city's roots. In 1885, the first bike lane in the Netherlands was built there.
According to the Dutch statistics office, 60 percent of all trips to work in the Netherlands are made by car and just a quarter by cycling.
In Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Hague and Utrecht, cycling is more common than the national average. Utrecht having more than 125,000 cyclists.
NBC
