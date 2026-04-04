Dutch police probe a small blast outside a pro-Israel Christian center

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police are investigating a small explosion outside a Christian center that promotes Israel.

Police in Gelderland province said in a post on X that nobody was injured in the explosion on Friday night and that it caused only limited damage at an address in Nijkerk, in the central Netherlands.

Police appealed for witnesses and said nobody has been arrested.

The group Christians for Israel said the detonation targeted its Israel Center in Nijkerk and was caused by an explosive device.

In a statement on its website, the group expressed shock and said the blast fits a pattern of attacks on Jewish sites that are intended to sow fear.

Authorities reinforced security around Jewish sites in the wake of explosions last month outside synagogues in Liege, Belgium, and the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

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