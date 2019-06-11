E3 video game expo kicks off in Los Angeles

The annual E3 video game expo kicks off Tuesday in Los Angeles, where some major players have already started announcing their latest developments.
Ubisoft unveiled new games, including “Watch Dog Legion," while Microsoft brought star power to the stage at its Xbox event, where Actor Keanu Reeves promoted his role as a main character in the game "Cyberpunk 2077."
Xbox also teased a new 8K console, codenamed Project Scarlett, and confirmed an xCloud streaming service will be launching in October.
That’s one month ahead of Google’s new video game streaming service, called Stadia.
Nintendo is also expected to make an announcement.
For the first time in the show’s history, Sony and its PlayStation console will not be making an appearance at E3.
