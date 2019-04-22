Eagle Scout repurposes old fire hoses into hammocks for big cats

BRIGHTON, Colo. - An 11-year-old boy scout in Brighton has found a way to help big cats at a wild animal sanctuary. It's a project that will contribute to his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout. The boy gets old fire hoses from local fire departments and weaves hammocks for large animals.
Hoses of all sizes have taken over the Crawford house. Each will become part of a hammock Payton Crawford makes for lions, tigers and leopards. "At the beginning of this project, I told my mom I really wanted to do something with the animals," Crawford told KCNC.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions
- Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area
- Video shows California woman throwing 7 newborn puppies into trash bin
- VIDEO: Pittsburghers stepping up to help after deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He chose this project because he wanted his Eagle Scout project to be different. The wild animal sanctuary has asked boys like him to take on this task before. "Just give them a better life because they don't have the luxury we do," said Crawford.
Crawford cuts the hoses himself with a saw then arranges them so they are woven to the right size. Each piece is either 78 or 96 inches long, depending on where it goes in the hammock. The hardest part is just moving the hoses around, as they are quite heavy. Crawford says he can assemble a hammock in about two hours from start to finish.
"The sanctuary is a nonprofit organization and so helping them in any way would make me feel really good," said Crawford. "It's worthwhile, it's fun, it's fun building these things."
CNN/KCNC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}