Eating plant-based diet may prevent type 2 diabetes, study says

If you're at risk for diabetes, you might want to think about starting a plant-based diet. That's the latest advice coming from a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.
That means chowing down on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts and eating that way could help lower your risk of type 2 diabetes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Amber Alert issued after 4-year-old girl abducted in West Virginia
- Police identify motorcyclist involved in alleged road rage incident
- Former judge dragged from courtroom after 6-month jail sentence
- VIDEO: Man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
So how much of a difference can it make?
Experts said, on average, you're 23 percent less likely to get diabetes if you eat a healthy plant-based diet and cutting back on sugar-sweetened beverages and refined carbs cuts your risk by another 30 percent.
The key isn't just eating plant-based, it's eating healthy foods that are plant-based.
Otherwise, experts said your risk of diabetes actually goes up, especially if you don't exercise much.
Data shows that diabetes is on the rise. In the U.S., about one in 10 people -- that's more 30 million -- have diabetes and up to 95 percent of them have type 2 diabetes.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}