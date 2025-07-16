Edmunds three-row hybrid SUV test: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Highlander

The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid and 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid are two three-row SUVs with compelling attributes if you're shopping for a family-oriented vehicle. First, they're both hybrids and get excellent fuel economy. They're also smaller and less expensive than many other three-row SUVs, such as the Kia Telluride and Toyota Grand Highlander. Not everyone needs a giant vehicle with a third-row seat that can fit full-size adults — something for occasional use by bigger kids or teens can easily suffice.

If any or all of that sounds like what you’re looking for, the Sorento and Highlander hybrids should fit the bill. But which one should you buy? Edmunds’ car experts have tested both to find out.

Interior space

We’ve already indicated that the Sorento and Highlander have less third-row legroom than bigger three-row SUVs. They also have less cargo space when you raise their third-row seats. Of these two vehicles, the Highlander is bigger on the outside, although that doesn’t entirely translate to a bigger interior. It’s wider and comes standard with seating for six people. You can get a Highlander Hybrid with an optional second-row bench seat that increases capacity to seven.

The Sorento Hybrid only comes with second-row captain’s chairs and, as a result, it has a maximum six-passenger capacity. The Highlander can also fit slightly more stuff behind its third row — think an extra duffel or big grocery bag — and its advantage increases with each row lowered.

On the other hand, the Sorento has slightly more third-row legroom and headroom. That’s relative since only small people can fit in the way back of each. Indeed, the Highlander’s advantage isn’t that significant, and the Sorento’s smaller exterior size is a benefit in terms of parking and maneuverability — two reasons one can contemplate this smaller three-row subset to begin with.

Advantage: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Fuel economy and performance

The Sorento Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in combined city/highway driving in its standard front-wheel-drive configuration. Opting for all-wheel drive drops that slightly to 34 mpg combined. Every Highlander Hybrid has all-wheel drive and gets an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined. You can pretty much consider this a tie.

Performance differs, however. At the Edmunds test track, an all-wheel-drive Sorento Hybrid accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is a respectable time for a three-row hybrid SUV. It feels quick, too, thanks to the ample torque provided by the turbocharged engine and electric motor. It also has a six-speed automatic transmission that shifts quickly and smoothly. Having front-wheel drive standard is also nice as it lowers the cost of entry for those who don’t need the winter-ready traction of all-wheel drive.

The Highlander Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, which is slower than non-hybrid SUVs by about a second. Power is readily available and smoothly delivered, but Toyota’s more typical hybrid powertrain features a continuously variable automatic transmission that makes the engine drone under hard acceleration. That engine is also not turbocharged.

Advantage: Kia Sorento Hybrid

Value and Technology

The Kia Sorento Hybrid starts at $40,105, or about $8,000 less than the $48,315 Highlander Hybrid — adding all-wheel drive to the Kia only reduces the gap by $1,800. The Highlander does come with a few extra standard features to partially offset its higher price, but we don’t think they fully justify the price premium. Moreover, the Highlander continues to be similarly more expensive when you compare each vehicle’s more well-equipped trim levels.

The Sorento also has a better infotainment system as standard, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen packing integrated navigation. The Highlander’s standard unit is only 8 inches and lacks navigation. You can, however, add the 12.3-inch touchscreen that’s standard on upper trims to the base trim as a stand-alone option. Feature content within the infotainment systems is comparable, but the Kia has multiple USB ports in each row whereas the Highlander has none in the third row. In terms of functionality, we score both the Toyota and Kia tech interfaces similarly strong in terms of usability.

Safety technology content is similarly robust in both SUVs, but the Sorento’s are superior in terms of performance, especially the adaptive cruise control system.

Advantage: Kia

Edmunds says

The Sorento and Highlander hybrids are similar in concept, but our testing team ultimately scores the Kia higher. Moreover, the Toyota is so much more expensive regardless of trim level that it makes the Kia look like that much stronger of a choice.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. James Riswick is a contributor at Edmunds.

