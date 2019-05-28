2019 Gene Kelly Award winners

Here are the winners from the 2019 Gene Kelly Awards:
Best Scenic Design
Budget Level I
- Deer Lakes, Mamma Mia!
Budget Level II
-
Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!
Budget Level III
-
Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!
Best Costume Design
Budget Level I
-
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Once Upon a Mattress
Budget Level II
-
Avonworth, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Budget Level III
-
Penn Hills, The Addams Family
Best Lighting Design
Budget Level I
-
Propel Braddock Hills, Once on This Island
Budget Level II
-
Moon, Mamma Mia!
Budget Level III
-
Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!
Best All-Student Orchestra
- Pittsburgh CAPA, Sister Act
Best Ensemble
- West Allegheny, The Addams Family
Best Crew/Technical Execution
- Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!
Best Execution of Choreography
- Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!
Best Execution of Direction
- Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!
Best Execution of Music Direction
- Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!
Best Supporting Actor
Samiel Kagle
"Eddie Souther," Sister Act
Chartiers Valley
Best Supporting Actress
Rhiannon Passmore
"Sr. Mary Lazarus," Sister Act
Pittsburgh CAPA
Best Actor
Tyler Helper
"Sky Masterson," Guys and Dolls
Pine-Richland
Best Actress
Morgan Traud
"Mame Dennis," Mame
Baldwin
Best Musical
Budget Level I
-
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Once Upon a Mattress
Budget Level II
-
Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!
Budget Level III
-
Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!
