2019 Gene Kelly Award winners

    Here are the winners from the 2019 Gene Kelly Awards:

    Best Scenic Design

    Budget Level I

    • Deer Lakes, Mamma Mia!

    Budget Level II

    • Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!

    Budget Level III

    • Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!

    Best Costume Design

    Budget Level I

    • Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Once Upon a Mattress

    Budget Level II

    • Avonworth, Disney's The Little Mermaid

    Budget Level III

    • Penn Hills, The Addams Family

    Best Lighting Design

    Budget Level I

    • Propel Braddock Hills, Once on This Island

    Budget Level II

    • Moon, Mamma Mia!

    Budget Level III

    • Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!

    Best All-Student Orchestra

    • Pittsburgh CAPA, Sister Act

    Best Ensemble

    • West Allegheny, The Addams Family

    Best Crew/Technical Execution

    •  Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!

    Best Execution of Choreography

    • Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!

    Best Execution of Direction 

    • Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!

    Best Execution of Music Direction 

    • Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!

    Best Supporting Actor

    Samiel Kagle

    "Eddie Souther," Sister Act

    Chartiers Valley

    Best Supporting Actress

    Rhiannon Passmore

    "Sr. Mary Lazarus," Sister Act

    Pittsburgh CAPA

    Best Actor

    Tyler Helper

    "Sky Masterson," Guys and Dolls

    Pine-Richland 

    Best Actress

    Morgan Traud

    "Mame Dennis," Mame

    Baldwin

    Best Musical 

    Budget Level I

    • Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Once Upon a Mattress

    Budget Level II

    • Elizabeth Forward, Mamma Mia!

    Budget Level III

    • Woodland Hills, Mamma Mia!

