High School Shows: Montour High School, "Once Upon A Mattress"

Musical:
Once Upon A Mattress
Show Dates:
April 20, 21, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m.
Ticket Information:
Student/Senior (65+): $8
Adult: $10
Tickets can be purchased beginning on April 3rd at the rear of the high school near the cafeteria Tuesday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
For more ticket information: 412-225-2815
Cast:
Minstrel – Chris N.
Winnifred – Alex M.
Prince Dauntless – Dominic M.
Lady Larken – Lia F.
Sir Henry – Zachary Z.
Queen Aggravain – Anna N.
Wizard – Noah K.
Jester – Hannah B.
King Sextimus the Silent – Greyson F.
Ladies In Waiting
Mya G.
Caroline D. Lady Lucille
Hannah B.
Allison V. Ballet Princess
Chrissy C.
Bella T.
Abigail P.
Sydney W.
Sammi V.
Victoria S.
Maria F.
Cassidy Z. Princess No. 12
Nicole B.
Sammi N. Lady Rowena
Emma D. Lady Beatrice, Ballet Queen
Wenches
Jacqueline M. Master Wench
Mackenzie P.
Janelle R.
Susan B.
Emily S.
Arina D.
Livia B.
Zoe E.
Nobility
Joshua N.
Tristan T.
Dior P.
Jacob M.
Sierra T.
Sofia P.
Victoria S.
Nadeya O.
Meara M.
Mackenzie S.
Paige D.
Courtney S.
Court Musicians and Court Servants
Tony R.
Tyler H.
Taryn F.
Onnalee T.
Rachel W.
Eliza Z.
Isabella N.
Knights
Max P.
Mario C.
Mac P. Sir Studley
Jacob B.
Eugene A.
Logan G.
Parker G.
Mario C.
Zachary W. Sir Luce
Mark K.
Ryan M. Ballet Prince
John H.
Junior Wizards
Eric J.
Nino C.
