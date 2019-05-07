Nominees Announced for 2019 Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards

Nominees for Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards were announced Tuesday.
The 29th annual event will be held at the Benedum Center on May 25.
This year's nominees are:
Best Scenic Design
Budget Level I
- Deer Lakes - Mamma Mia!
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - Once Upon a Mattress
- Propel Braddock Hills - Once on this Island
Budget Level II
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
Budget Level III
- Baldwin - Mame
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Costume Design
Budget Level I
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - Once Upon a Mattress
- Seton-LaSalle - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- St. Joseph - In the Heights
Budget Level II
- Avonworth - Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- Hampton - Chicago (High School Edition)
Budget Level III
- Penn Hills - The Addams Family
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Lighting Design
Budget Level I
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - Once Upon a Mattress
- Propel Braddock Hills - Once on This Island
- Seton-LaSalle - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Budget Level II
- Chartiers Valley - Sister Act
- Hampton - Chicago (High School Edition)
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
Budget Level III
- Penn Hills - The Addams Family
- Pine-Richland - Guys and Dolls
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best All-Student Orchestra
- Hampton - Chicago (High School Edition)
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
- Pine-Richland - Guys and Dolls
- Pittsburgh Allderdice - Leader of the Pack
- Pittsburgh CAPA - Sister Act
- Westinghouse Arts Academy - Footloose
Best Ensemble
- Elizabeth Forward - Mammia Mia!
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
- Penn Hills - The Addams Family
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Westinghouse Arts Academy - Footloose
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Crew/Technical Execution
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - Once Upon a Mattress
- Westinghouse Arts Academy - Footloose
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Execution of Choreography
- Central/Oakland Catholic - Chicago (High School Edition)
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
- Westinghouse Arts Academy - Footloose
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Execution of Direction
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
- Penn Hills - The Addams Family
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Execution of Music Direction
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
- Penn Hills - The Addams Family
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Musical
Budget Category I
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart- Once Upon a Mattress
- Propel Braddock Hills - Once on This Island
- Westinghouse Arts Academy - Footloose
Budget Category II
- Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia!
- Moon - Mamma Mia!
- North Hills - Tuck Everlasting
Budget Category III
- Penn Hills - The Addams Family
- West Allegheny - The Addams Family
- Woodland Hills - Mamma Mia!
Best Supporting Actor
- Declan Allwein - Pine Richland - Guys and Dolls - “Nicely-Nicely Johnson”
- Harrison Bash - Penn Hills - The Addams Family - “Fester Addams”
- Tyler Dumas - North Hills - Tuck Everlasting - “Hugo”
- Samuel Kagle - Chartiers Valley - Sister Act - “Eddie Souther”
- Noah Kendall - Montour - Footloose - “Willard Hewitt”
- Austin Peters - Pittsburgh Brashear - Little Shop of Horrors - “Mr. Mushnik”
Best Supporting Actress
- Angelina Guadalupe - Elizabeth Forward - Mamma Mia! - "Rosie Mulligan"
- Olivia Jesse - St. Joseph - In the Heights - "Daniela"
- Angel Palladini - Quaker Valley - Shrek the Musical - "Dragon"
- Rhiannon Passmore - Pittsburgh CAPA - Sister Act - "Sr. Mary Lazarus"
- Lindsey Sabo - West Allegheny - The Addams Family - "Alice Beineke"
- Kaylee Skumburdes - Chartiers Valley - Sister Act - "Sr. Mary Patrick"
Best Actor
- Eric Dickey - Sewickley Academy - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - "Beast"
- Trent Edwards - Westinghouse Arts Academy - Footloose - "Ren McCormack"
- Joseph Fish - Hampton - Chicago (High School Edition) - "Billy Flynn"
- James Fedor - Serra Catholic - The Wizard of Oz- "Scarecrow"
- Tyler Hepler - Pine-Richland - Guys and Dolls - "Sky Masterson"
- Preston Proctor - Riverview - Shrek the Musical - "Shrek"
Best Actress
- Alyssa Brinza - Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - Once Upon a Mattress - "Princess Winnifred"
- Amariana Busa - Pine-Richland - Guys and Dolls - "Miss Adelaide"
- Diana Craycroft - Steel Valley - The Sound of Music - "Maria"
- Annie Mihm - Central/Oakland Catholic - Chicago (High School Edition) - "Roxie Hart"
- Ruby Sevcik - Quaker Valley - Shrek the Musical - "Fiona"
- Morgan Traud - Baldwin - Mame - "Mame Dennis"
