0 Elaborate facial hair showcased at the British Beard and Moustache Championships

BLACKPOOL, England - Over 200 people turned out for the British Beard and Moustache Championships on Saturday.

"For working yeah, today beginning 4 o'clock in the morning yeah and five and a half hours to finished for this," said competitor Norbert Topf.

The event, which is in its fourth year, has 21 different categories including "Amish / Whaler" Beard, "Sideburns / Chops" and "Freestyle."

"I had a really serious accident and I turned to bearding, that was something that I could still do. I was in a wheelchair for a long time and it sort of gave me a lot back that I missed out on. At one point they thought I was going to lose a leg. So, yeah bearding has given me a lot and I'm so proud of them," said Michael Wallage.

The family-friendly event is not just open to hairy gentlemen, others can enter in the "Fake Beard" category.

The Sandgrown Beardsmen, a Blackpool beard and moustache club, hosted the competition this year.

"It creates the friendship group so it's a great time for people to catch up and also bringing new people into the community and that so it's all super inclusive, you know, all families are welcome and everything, we've got categories today for the ladies and those less fortunate than our hairy selves - so they can enter the fake beard categories. So yeah, so there's something for everyone," said Brian Eva, one of the organizers.

This year competitors came from over 11 different countries including Norway, the U.S. and the United Kingdom, for the chance to go head-to-head.

"I don't know if it means so much to me it's just that it's, first of all I couldn't be bothered shaving. But then it becomes an identity and once you've grown it for so long you have like, you don't want to get rid of it because it just takes so long to grow. So yeah you just kind of keep it," said Matt Wall.

