Election tie settled by coin toss in Kentucky

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ken. - One week after the election, a simple coin toss ended an election dispute in the small Kentucky community of Crescent Springs.
Jennine Bell Smith and Patrick Hackett were both write-in candidates for city council. After ballots were counted and recounted, the Kenton County clerk announced a tie between the two. They each received 79 votes.
To settle the tie, the local sheriff held a coin toss to determine a winner. Hackett picked heads which was a winning call.
Hackett will be sworn in as one of six Crescent Springs council members in January.
NBC/WLWT
