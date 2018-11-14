  • Election tie settled by coin toss in Kentucky

    CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ken. - One week after the election, a simple coin toss ended an election dispute in the small Kentucky community of Crescent Springs.

    Jennine Bell Smith and Patrick Hackett were both write-in candidates for city council. After ballots were counted and recounted, the Kenton County clerk announced a tie between the two. They each received 79 votes.

    To settle the tie, the local sheriff held a coin toss to determine a winner. Hackett picked heads which was a winning call.

    Hackett will be sworn in as one of six Crescent Springs council members in January.
     

     
     

    NBC/WLWT

