Elementary teacher accused of making black students act as slaves in mock auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. - An investigation in Watertown, is underway after a fourth-grade teacher reportedly held a mock slave auction.
The district is not giving details about the incident, but one mother claimed her son -- who is black -- had to pretend to be a slave Tuesday and had to call the winning bidder "master."
She said her son is upset, embarrassed, uncomfortable and doesn't want to go back to school.
She plans to hire a lawyer.
The district said in a statement the teacher has been placed on administrative leave for exercising "poor judgment teaching a recent lesson."
CNN/WSTM
