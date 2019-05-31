  • Elementary teacher accused of making black students act as slaves in mock auction

    WATERTOWN, N.Y. - An investigation in Watertown, is underway after a fourth-grade teacher reportedly held a mock slave auction.

    The district is not giving details about the incident, but one mother claimed her son -- who is black -- had to pretend to be a slave Tuesday and had to call the winning bidder "master."

    She said her son is upset, embarrassed, uncomfortable and doesn't want to go back to school.

    She plans to hire a lawyer.

    The district said in a statement the teacher has been placed on administrative leave for exercising "poor judgment teaching a recent lesson." 
     

     

