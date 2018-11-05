  • Elon Musk shows off 'disturbingly long' tunnel, targets December opening

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. - In October, Elon Musk said that the Boring Company's proof-of-concept tunnel in Los Angeles would open to the public on Dec. 10. 

    Last night, he said on Twitter that the opening is still on track, and posted a video of his walk down the entire length of the tunnel. The sped-up video takes just over 30 seconds and shows off the two-mile-long tunnel that Musk describes as "disturbingly long."

     

    TRENDING NOW:

    The track runs from the southern suburb of Hawthorne to downtown Los Angeles and will demonstrate the company's loop system. Passengers are moved through these tubes at speeds up to 150 miles an hour. Musk says the company will offer free rides shortly after the opening.

    Musk also has plans for much longer stretches that are called hyperloops, where the pods could travel up to 600 miles an hour.
     

     
     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories