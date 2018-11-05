Elon Musk shows off 'disturbingly long' tunnel, targets December opening

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - In October, Elon Musk said that the Boring Company's proof-of-concept tunnel in Los Angeles would open to the public on Dec. 10.
Last night, he said on Twitter that the opening is still on track, and posted a video of his walk down the entire length of the tunnel. The sped-up video takes just over 30 seconds and shows off the two-mile-long tunnel that Musk describes as "disturbingly long."
Walked full length of Boring Co tunnel under LA tonight. Disturbingly long. On track for opening party Dec 10. Will be very one-dimensional.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2018
The track runs from the southern suburb of Hawthorne to downtown Los Angeles and will demonstrate the company's loop system. Passengers are moved through these tubes at speeds up to 150 miles an hour. Musk says the company will offer free rides shortly after the opening.
Musk also has plans for much longer stretches that are called hyperloops, where the pods could travel up to 600 miles an hour.
November 3, 2018
NBC
