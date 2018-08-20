0 Emotional reunions as Koreans separated by war are reunited

SEOUL, South Korea - For a few lucky South Koreans the day they'd hoped for, but feared would never come, is finally here.

"Imagine: 73 years long without knowing whether their family members are still alive or passed away. No news at all. The agony and anger. That's an unthinkable human tragedy," said South Korea's Red Cross Director Park Kyung-Seo.

Eighty-nine South Koreans are now in North Korea for reunions with loved ones they haven't seen in decades. Among them, a 92 year old woman who has not seen her 71 year old son since he was four.

"I share fully with the others in the disappointment of those who are not selected. So I am trying with the North Korean partners to find out other solutions, you know? So huge numbers are waiting. The numbers are very much limited, but I will try to increase the numbers and the numbers of occasions as well. But at the same time, other types of family reunions can be made," said Kyung-Seo.

Thousands of families were separated when the Korean War broke out in 1950.

These reunions will be brief, just three days, but it could be the last chance for these elderly Koreans to see their relatives.

"Happiness is very true. But once you are meeting your family members and after you are saying goodbye at the Kumgang Mountain after three days, your longing will be double, more than ever. But you have to be prepared by yourself to endure this emotion as well," said Kyung-Seo.



