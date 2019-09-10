Equifax hacked months earlier than previously admitted, report says

Equifax was hacked at least five months before the Atlanta-based company publicly disclosed the breach that may have compromised the personal data, including social security numbers and credit card information, of 143 million Americans, according to Bloomberg.
The credit reporting agency learned about the breach five months earlier in March, Bloomberg reported, citing three sources familiar with the hack, but in a statement, the company denied that the computer breaches were related.
One of Bloomberg’s sources said that both hacks involved the same group.
Equifax is now at the center of several investigations into how the breach occurred and what took so long to disclose it.
The company first reported the enormous breach of personal data last Thursday when it said a “cyber security incident” may have exposed millions of Americans’ personal information.
Equifax said the unauthorized access to the information occurred between mid-May and July, and was discovered by the company on July 29. It has since hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate.
Two high-ranking executives have since left Equifax as it struggles to contain the fallout from the massive breach.
