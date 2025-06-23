EU finds 'indications' Israel is breaching key agreement with its actions in Gaza

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union says there are ″indications″ that Israel's actions in Gaza are violating human rights obligations in the agreement governing its ties with the EU, according to its findings seen by The Associated Press.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented the review to foreign minsters of the 27-member bloc in Brussels on Monday, leading at least one country to openly propose suspending the agreement.

“There are indications that Israel would be in breach of its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement,” according to the review by the EU’s diplomatic corps, the European External Action Service.

Suspending ties would require a unanimous decision, which is likely impossible to obtain from countries like Austria, Germany and Hungary that tend to back Israel.

Other actions — such as ending visa-free travel to Europe for Israelis, sanctioning Israeli settlers in the West Bank or halting academic partnerships — could be pushed if a "qualified majority” — 15 of the 27 nations representing at least 65% of the population of the EU — agree.

Countries like the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain have been vocal in their support for the Palestinians in Gaza as Israel battles Hamas.

"When all the focus is on Iran and the escalation regarding Iran, we should not forget about Gaza," said Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp, who led the charge for the review.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 hostages. About 56,000 Palestinians have since been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and little relatively aid has entered since Israel ended the latest ceasefire in March.

Outrage over Israel's actions in Gaza has grown in Europe as images of suffering Palestinians have driven protests in London, Berlin, Brussels, Madrid and Amsterdam.

Spain has canceled arms deals with Israel and called for an arms embargo.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno on Monday called for suspending the EU-Israel agreement.

“The time for words and declarations is behind. We had enough time,” he told the meeting. “And at the same time, Palestinians in Gaza have no more time to lose. Every day, babies, women, men are being killed. This is the time for action.”

Manuel Albares also called for an embargo on EU countries selling weapons to Israel and for the widening of individual sanctions on anyone undermining the proposed two-state solution.

“Europe must show courage,” he told journalists.

Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in The Hague and Ella Joyner in Brussels contributed to this report.

This version corrects to say the EU-Israel Association Agreement covers all ties, not only trade.

