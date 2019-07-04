  • Hundreds of people impacted by July 4 water main break

    EVANS CITY, Pa. - Hundreds of people in Evans City started their Fourth of July with little to know water following a water man break.

    The line broke on North Washington Street around 5 a.m. Thursday.

    It took crews about four hours to fix the 8-inch main with a temporary patch. 

    People who live in the area are being reminded to run their water until it's clear before using it.

