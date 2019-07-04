EVANS CITY, Pa. - Hundreds of people in Evans City started their Fourth of July with little to know water following a water man break.
The line broke on North Washington Street around 5 a.m. Thursday.
It took crews about four hours to fix the 8-inch main with a temporary patch.
People who live in the area are being reminded to run their water until it's clear before using it.
