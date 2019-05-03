Ex-coach who exploited 400 boys sentenced to 180 years in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A former youth basketball coach in Iowa learned his fate Thursday for sexually exploiting hundreds of boys over a decade.
Greg Stephen, 43, was sentenced to 180 years in prison.
It was handed down in federal court in Cedar Rapids after Stephen admitted he secretly recorded hundreds of players taking showers and using the bathrooms at his homes.
Stephen also recorded himself fondling some boys while they slept.
Stephen admitted to posing as a girl on social media to trick boys into sending him sexually explicit images of themselves.
The case caps one of Iowa's biggest sexual abuse prosecutions involving youth sports.
CNN/KCCI
