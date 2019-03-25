  • Experimental male birth control pill passes safety test

    Updated:

    An experimental male birth control pill has passed an important safety test.

    The test involved 30 men who took the daily pill for 28 days. For the test, 30 men took the experimental pill and 10 men took a placebo.

    The pill decreased sperm production and produced hormone responses consistent with effective contraception.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The men experienced mild side effects, including fatigue, acne, headaches or a mildly decreased sex drive. They continued to take the pill, despite the side effects.

    Researchers say they plan to have longer studies and eventually test the pill in sexually active couples.

    The research came from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and the results were presented at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.

     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories