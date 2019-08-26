FAA warns not to arm your drones

The Federal Aviation Administration has a new warning for drone owners: Don't put guns on your quadcopters.
The warning comes in response to photos and videos going around online showing drones outfitted with guns, bombs, fireworks and flamethrowers.
The FAA wants to make sure you know this is illegal.
Anyone caught operating a drone with a dangerous weapon attached could have to pay a $25,000 fine.
Discharging weapons, whether they are on the ground or in the air, can also bring criminal charges.
Safety Alert: The #FAA warns against attaching weapons to #drones. Operating a drone with a weapon attached is not only dangerous, it is illegal and violators could face significant civil penalties💲. #FlySafe https://t.co/cX82SAS3iD pic.twitter.com/APwEzSrIBe— The FAA (@FAANews) August 22, 2019
