FAA warns not to arm your drones

    The Federal Aviation Administration has a new warning for drone owners: Don't put guns on your quadcopters. 

    The warning comes in response to  photos and videos going around online showing drones outfitted with guns, bombs, fireworks and flamethrowers. 

    The FAA wants to make sure you know this is illegal. 

    Anyone caught operating a drone with a dangerous weapon attached could have to pay a $25,000 fine. 

    Discharging weapons, whether they are on the ground or in the air, can also bring criminal charges. 

     

