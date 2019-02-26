Facebook restores Russia-linked pages

Facebook is allowing Russia-linked pages back.
Earlier this month, the social media giant suspended the pages that were tied to R-T, a Russian state-backed media outlet.
Facebook doesn't have an official policy that calls for state-supported outlets to reveal funding sources. But some, including democratic Sen. Mark Warner, say that should change.
Warner is on the Senate intelligence committee involved in the investigation of disinformation operations that appeared on Facebook.
A spokesperson for Facebook says the company is working toward making pages on its site more clear.
In opposition to Facebook, YouTube has been labeling videos that come from state-funded media outlets.
