  • Falling AirPods are latest tech tumbling onto subway tracks

    Updated:

    NEW YORK CITY - If you wear wireless ear buds, you might want to make sure they're secure. 

    New York's subway operator is reporting a rise in the number of riders reporting their AirPods fell out and landed on tracks.

    It's happened more than 100 times this year already. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    That's still a lot less than the number of dropped cellphones. The MTA receives about 20 times more calls for those. 

    Under no circumstances should you try to retrieve items from tracks. That's a job for the professionals. 

    In all, the MTA said it retrieves about 5,000 lost items each year from tracks. 
     

     

    CNN/WPIX

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories