Falling AirPods are latest tech tumbling onto subway tracks

NEW YORK CITY - If you wear wireless ear buds, you might want to make sure they're secure.
New York's subway operator is reporting a rise in the number of riders reporting their AirPods fell out and landed on tracks.
It's happened more than 100 times this year already.
That's still a lot less than the number of dropped cellphones. The MTA receives about 20 times more calls for those.
Under no circumstances should you try to retrieve items from tracks. That's a job for the professionals.
In all, the MTA said it retrieves about 5,000 lost items each year from tracks.
CNN/WPIX
