Family run over after father asks man not to smoke near kids, mother killed

GARNERVILLE, N.Y. - Police have charged a New York man who they say intentionally smashed his car into a family of eight, killing the mother.
Flowers sit in front of the 7-11 store in Garnerville where police say Jason Mendez attacked the family Wednesday.
According to investigators, a mother and father were standing outside the store when the father asked Mendez not to blow cigarette smoke near his children.
Police say that's when the 35-year-old got into his car and mowed down the family. Mendez allegedly drove his car into the family, reversed the vehicle and backed over them again before smashing into the storefront.
Melissa Castillo DeLoatch, 32, was killed.
Mendez stayed on the scene, then had an altercation with police.
Capt. Martin Lund of the Haverstraw police told News 12 Westchester, "They had to take the subject down at gunpoint. The subject exited the vehicle with a knife. The officers Tased the subject, took him down and took him into custody."
The injured father and his six children were taken to the hospital. The children are ages 10 and younger.
Mendez is facing second-degree murder charges and seven counts of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
CNN/News 12 Westchester/WNBC
