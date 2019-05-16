  • Father gets wish to see son graduate high school, dies hours later

    A father's dying wish, to see his son graduate high school, was granted in North Carolina.

    An emotional Travis Grimsley, walked the hall in his father Ronald's hospice center last week. He had to hold the wall as he entered the room where his dad was dying from brain cancer. 

    A special ceremony was held in the room so Ronald Grimsley could see his son graduate from West Brunswick High School. 

    "He lifted up his head and smiled with a grin. I knew he was listening," Travis later told WECT. "He was my father. I love my father very much."

    The 54-year-old father of four died just hours later. 
     

     

