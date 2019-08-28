0 Missing Adams County kids found safe in Florida

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - Two children reported missing have been found safe in Florida and are in the custody of Children and Youth Services. The 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were initially reported missing in Pennsylvania.

State police believe the children traveled there with their mother and her boyfriend, but the children's father said he just wants his kids back.

"Yeah, yeah, I just want my kids back home and safe," said Dee Jay Vanmetre.

Vanmetre choked up as he told WHP he hoped their mother, Lacey Kelly, would bring their kids back home safe and soon.

"State police have issued a warrant for Lacey Kelly. She is a 26-year-old female, for interference of the custody of a child and concealing whereabouts of a child," said Trooper Megan Frazier of the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to arrest records, Kelly has previously been convicted on drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said her boyfriend, Damien Highlander, 28, is with her. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

Vanmetre said just before Kelly took off with the kids, she left him a message saying she needed to talk to him.

"To spend more time maybe? I heard she got hemmed up again. So in my eyes, she ditched her phones and rolled out and may be in the area just to hang out with her kids for a couple days," said Vanmetre.



CNN/WHP