0 FBI investigates customer's claim that car salesman kidnapped, stole $200K from him

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A Chattanooga car salesman is at the center of an FBI investigation and out of a job after a customer accused him of kidnapping him and stealing his money.

A seven-page court document spells out what happened between the victim and Daniel Bryant. It started at Mountain View Chevrolet in Chattanooga, where the victim took his truck to be serviced. He told investigators Bryant, who was a salesman, offered to give him a ride home.

The victim says Bryant took him to a bank and threatened to kill him and his family if he didn't take out money. The victim told investigators that over the next two days Bryant took him to several bank branches in east Tennessee, forcing him to withdraw money each time.

At one point, the victim says Bryant took him to a hotel near Atlanta, took his phone and credit cards and forced him to smoke crack.

Last Thursday, an employee at Bank of America said the victim came in with a family member saying he needed police.

The FBI obtained bank records showing cashier's checks between the victim and Bryant totaling $200,000.

The general manager of Mountain View Chevrolet told WRBC Bryant is no longer an employee and the business is cooperating with the FBI's investigation.

In a statement, he said in part: "The dealership was not involved in, or even aware of, any alleged attempt on the part of Mr. Bryant to defraud a customer of our business."

Federal warrants have been issued for Bryant on charges of kidnapping, bank robbery and money laundering.



NBC/WRCB