FDA approves first medical device to treat ADHD in children

A medical device to treat childhood ADHD has been approved by the FDA. It's the first medical device of its kind.
The Monarch External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation System was given the OK by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
It's designated for children ages seven to 12 who are not currently on medication for the disorder. It is designed to be worn while a child is sleeping.
A small adhesive patch is placed on the child's forehead and the pocket-sized device delivers a low-level electrical pulse to the parts of the brain responsible for ADHD symptoms.
The device has also been investigated as a possible treatment for traumatic brain injury in veterans.
