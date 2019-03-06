FDA approves new drug for depression

There is new hope for those battling severe depression.
The FDA has approved a new drug to be taken by patients who have not benefited from other antidepressants.
The Johnson & Johnson drug esketamine will be available as a nasal spray.
It has a compound similar to ketamine, which is often abused as a party drug known as "Special K."
Previous studies have shown that ketamine helped people with severe depression when it was taken intravenously.
Drug makers believe esketamine can help 30% to 40% of patients who do not respond to antidepressants.
It will only be available at a doctor's office or clinic.
