  • FDA approves new drug for depression

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    There is new hope for those battling severe depression.

    The FDA has approved a new drug to be taken by patients who have not benefited from other antidepressants.

    The Johnson & Johnson drug esketamine will be available as a nasal spray.

    It has a compound similar to ketamine, which is often abused as a party drug known as "Special K."

    Previous studies have shown that ketamine helped people with severe depression when it was taken intravenously.

    Drug makers believe esketamine can help 30% to 40% of patients who do not respond to antidepressants.

    It will only be available at a doctor's office or clinic.

