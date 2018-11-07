FDA approves pill to make manure smell better

The FDA has approved a pill meant to alleviate offensive odors in cow pastures.
It's called Experior, and it's designed to reduce the amount of ammonia released in manure.
The point is to make cow pastures a little more environmentally friendly.
The FDA said "ammonia gas emissions are a concern because they have been implicated in atmospheric haze and noxious odors."
The drug is approved for cattle in their last days before slaughter.
