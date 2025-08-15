Federal grand jury indicts New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell after long corruption probe

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday after a long corruption investigation.

Cantrell’s lawyer, Eddie Castaing, confirmed to The Associated Press that an indictment was returned, and her name was read aloud by a federal magistrate judge as a defendant. The charges weren't immediately known, though the FBI and U.S. attorney scheduled an afternoon news conference.

The mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a phone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The indictment is the culmination of a long-running federal investigation into the first female mayor in the city’s 300-year history.

Cantrell, who is term-limited, will leave office in January. The Democrat has clashed with City Council members during a turbulent second term and survived a recall effort in 2022.

“This is a sad day for the people of New Orleans,” said Monet Brignac, a spokesperson for City Council President JP Morrell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Cantrell hasn’t sent out a message on her official feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, since July 15, when she said the city was experiencing historic declines in crime.

As she heads into her final months in office, Cantrell has alienated former confidants and supporters, and her civic profile has receded. Her early achievements were eclipsed by self-inflicted wounds and bitter feuds with a hostile city council, political observers say. The mayor’s role has weakened following voter-approved changes to the city’s charter meant to curb her authority.

Cantrell and her remaining allies allege that she's been unfairly targeted as Black woman and held to a different standard than male officials, her executive powers sabotaged. Earlier this year, Cantrell said she's faced "very disrespectful, insulting, in some cases kind of unimaginable" treatment.

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

