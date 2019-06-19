  • Feds to add special enrollment period for Medicare Advantage here

    By: Paul J. Gough  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will allow about 1,300 HighmarkMedicare Advantage members a chance to change their insurance providers, well ahead of the usual Jan. 1 plan date.

    Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said he was told by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that CMS would be announcing the special enrollment period for sometime in the summer. CMS couldn't be reached for immediate comment but Highmark confirmed and said it was limited to a small number of subscribers, about 1,300 Security Blue and Freedom Blue Highmark Medicare Advantage members.

