Fight over parking spot leaves woman dead

PHILADELPHIA - A woman died after a fight over a parking spot in Philadelphia.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call as two women fought each other over a parking spot. "There was two neighbors arguing and, you know, they had a heated argument and now my mom is no longer here," Christian Rosa told KYW.
Rosa said the victim is his mother, Lourdes Estremera, who died after the altercation. According to authorities, she became unresponsive while talking to officers who then requested a medic. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Rosa said his mother was a wife and mother of three.
"It just doesn't make sense for people who try to do good in the neighborhood to go down in senseless violence, you know what I'm saying. I just hope people can appreciate and give them flowers when they're alive rather than wait for something to go down and hopefully we can think before we do something," said Rosa.
Police are investigating the death.
CNN/KYW
