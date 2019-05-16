Fire engine on call crashes into car, careens into house

SOKOLKA, Poland - A fire engine crashed into a house Wednesday in the Polish town of Sokolka after a traffic collision.
Closed circuit video footage showed the speeding fire engine colliding with a car before both vehicles were spun out of control. The fire engine then crashed into the side of the house.
The engine was on its way to tackle a fire, a representative of the city's fire service said, adding that three firemen and the car's driver had been taken to the hospital.
The homeowner told local media that he was in his kitchen when the crash occurred.
After ensuring the house's structure was stable, firefighters managed to extract the fire engine.
Another fire engine was dispatched to the original blaze after the crash, said the fire service's representative.
