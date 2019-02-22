Firefighters buy microwave for elderly woman

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Their job is to put out fires, but Florida firefighters on Thursday warmed things up for an elderly woman in need.
The High Springs Fire Department says firefighters were responding to a life-alert alarm activation. It turned out to be a false alarm, but before leaving, the crew noticed the elderly woman's microwave didn't work.
That's a big problem for her. She receives meals on wheels, but many of the meals are frozen.
The crew wasted no time. They went out and bought her a new microwave, installed it and even cooked her dinner.
