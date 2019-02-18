  • Firefighters called to rescue mountain lion stuck in tree

    HESPERIA, Ca. - Firefighters rescued a rather large cat from a tree in California Saturday. 

    They found the mountain lion laying in the tree outside of a home in the city of Hesperia. The homeowner called authorities after spotting the animal while working in the yard. 

    When firefighters arrived, they secured the area and developed a strategy to save the lion. 

    Wildlife officials were eventually called to the scene to tranquilize the animal. Then firefighters used a ladder to secure the lion in a rescue harness and slowly lowered him to the ground. 

    Once the mountain lion was evaluated and regained consciousness, rescue crews were able to release the lion back into his natural habitat.
     

     
     

